Nancy Horton hones craft with Back Porch Pottery

This article appears in the May edition of 400 Life Magazine.

Since she was a little girl, Nancy Horton said she has always felt like a “doer of everything but a master of none.” Horton was always busy and setting new goals for herself, through competitive swimming or arts and crafts.

When Horton had kids of her own, she used her “can-do” attitude to teach swimming lessons. Years passed with Horton in the water, but she’d always had a nagging itch to get her hands dirty.

Horton bought a potter’s wheel to satisfy that urge, but it remained unused until her daughter, Jana, went to college. Horton said that when her daughter decided to take a pottery class, she “dug out the old wheel” and set it on her back porch.

“It’s been such a nice transition [from teaching swim lessons] to have something that I enjoy doing that makes people happy,” Horton said.

Encouraged by her daughter, Horton began taking pottery lessons in 2007 with Helen Miller. She took a class at Central Park in Forsyth and one at the John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina. Her goal for taking classes was that she was determined to make herself a set of different-sized dinner plates.

“Other than those short few classes, I’ve just been on my back porch making mistakes and discoveries,” Horton said.

As she continued to grow, so did her back porch and her business — Back Porch Pottery.

Horton said her porch has been through three renovations since she first set down that old potter’s wheel in 2007. She has three kilns, an awning and a weatherproof space where she can create in peace. Her porch overlooks Lake Lanier, making it the perfect spot to relax and imagine new possibilities.

Horton said she was looking forward to the year when she could begin to audit college classes and “finally learn some techniques with different glazes.” She qualified last year but was shot down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I thought that now that I’ve finally got the age to [audit college classes], I’m going to do it. But then the Covid-19 [virus] came,” Horton said. “And I ... really wanted to go to one of the colleges and see the class.”