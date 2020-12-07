‘Nobody ever quit — they never stopped’

This article appears in the December issue of 400 Life Magazine

Meals by Grace, a local nonprofit that provides food to families in need, has always operated by its motto, “For Community, By Community.”

With the rollercoaster of the global pandemic affecting nonprofits across the state and nation, Meals by Grace relied heavily on support from the local community.

People in Forsyth County and surrounding areas opened their hearts and offered their time to continue to help the nonprofit feed families in need, culminating in an overwhelming display of compassion, patience and community.

“We all say that we care about our community,” said Grace Suellen Daniels, executive director of Meals by Grace, “But it was really, really visible this year.”

Meals by Grace has been operating out of many different locations across Forsyth County, among them being Midway United Methodist Church.

“When the world shut down, we went underground and sat until we had worked out a plan for how we could keep serving,” Daniels said.

“We don’t want people to miss even a single day of eating.”

On March 13, 2020, Meals by Grace, along with much of the state and nation, shut down its operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniels said she didn’t know what they were going to do to continue to receive, sort and distribute food to families when social distancing procedures were put in place.

Daniels said she was afraid the church would ask them to move their operations. But leaders at Midway UMC had other plans.

Staff at the church told Daniels they would be discontinuing face-to-face services, and that Meals by Grace could have access to the whole building and campus to continue to work while socially distancing.

So volunteers were able to isolate small teams in different rooms all throughout the building.

Drivers and volunteers had to be kept separate to follow safety guidelines. Food teams were spread out inside, and delivery teams lined up in long caravans, wrapping around the church and through the parking lot.

“We had some stumbles along the way,” Daniels said. “But after just a few weeks, we’d gotten in the swing of things and were doing really well and everyone was happy. So really, the hero story of the year has to go to Midway.”

Members of Midway UMC also donated over $12,000 from two separate collections they held. Daniels said she was blown away by the members’ kindness.

“The biggest problem for us was, really, volunteers,” Daniels said. “When you go from working with a volunteer force of 300-400 people a week to only having teams of 10 or less… there was a little bit of a panic … and it was challenging.”

Though Meals by Grace had to scale back its volunteer base and adapt to the many external forces the pandemic brought, the community stepped up and helped in any way they could.

“You know, nobody knew the world was going to shut down and there would be this massive need — that nobody was going to have food and the supply chain was going to be disrupted. Nobody knew any of that,” Daniels said. “So we were having to really depend on the kindness of strangers and the community, and whatever they could find or do for us.”

Story continues below