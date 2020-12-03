Supporting The Place of Forsyth is an investment into community

This article appears in the December issue of 400 Life Magazine



The Place of Forsyth was established in 1975 as the first nonprofit organization in Forsyth County. Over the past 45 years they have been committed to serving the community by providing resources to help residents overcome barriers and obstacles in their life and become self-sustaining.

Some of the many ways they do this is by providing assistance for the immediate needs of those who come to them seeking financial help, food, clothes, furniture or providing resources for finding employment and budgeting.

As of Oct. 31, The Place has distributed over $235,000 worth of financial assistance for rent, utilities and transportation needs. They have also purchased $197,000 worth of food from food banks and wholesalers during the pandemic to provide meals for families or individuals.

Over the years, the impact The Place has had on the community is a direct reflection of their mission and vision to serve the people of Forsyth County where they’re at “as a nonprofit, we are committed to being community focused and collaborating,” said Jacob Granados, director of Purposeful Engagement. When the pandemic hit earlier this year, The Place provided food for families while also collaborating with local restaurants to support them as well.

