With Georgia Glamping’s camper, guests get retro on the outside, luxury on the inside

Guests with Georgia Glamping in Forsyth County are used to experiencing luxury (think A/C, Kuerig coffee maker) in one of the company’s standard bell tents.

Then there’s Roxy.

A 28-foot Riverside Retro Travel Trailer, there’s room for four with a queen bed and two twin bunk beds. In addition, there’s a kitchen, bath and shower, work space, mini-fridge, flatscreen TV and more — in just 300 square feet.

Owners Rebeka and Nathan Self found the camper in Jacksonville, Florida, and drove it back to their home in Forsyth, where they spruced it up with “just the right amount of shiplap and painted everything white,” Rebeka says. They also added wood floors, a subway tile backsplash in the kitchen area and bamboo shades.

The result is the perfect blend of retro on the outside and “modern farmhouse” on the inside.





Georgia Glamping Company

7800 Allyn Lane Memorial Way, Cumming, GA 30041

(678) 801-6334, www.gaglamping.com



