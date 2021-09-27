BBQGuys, Morgan Stanley coming to Halcyon

RocaPoint Partners announced Monday, Sept. 27, that BBQGuys will expand into Georgia by opening a new office, outdoor living design center, and media production facility in the second phase of office space at Halcyon.

BBQGuys sells higher-end barbecue grills, grilling accessories and outdoor living products to homeowners and professional builders.

This announcement comes on the heels of Morgan Stanley selecting Halcyon for its new trading platform hub, which is bringing 500 jobs to the mixed-use destination.

“Halcyon is more than a gathering place for surrounding Alpharetta and metro Atlanta communities. The destination continues to morph into a thriving hub of commerce, creativity and entertainment since opening two years ago,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners. “With the addition of Morgan Stanley within the epicenter of the development and BBQGuys’ Georgia office, we are attracting top-tier companies that enrich our lineup, while further cementing Halcyon as a spectacle within the mixed-use space.”

Founded in 1998 as The Grill Store & More in Baton Rouge, La., BBQGuys has evolved into one of America’s fastest-growing businesses, according to a news release. Backed by the Manning family, BBQGuys has grown rapidly over the past 20 years and is now expanding into metro Atlanta to offer an immersive design experience to complement its Baton Rouge headquarters, according to the release.

The Halcyon office location will be geared toward professional customers, including custom home builders, interior designers and architects.

“BBQGuys is excited to open at Halcyon and grow in the Atlanta area,” said Russ Wheeler, BBQGuys’ CEO. “With our headquarters in Baton Rouge and manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, Halcyon becomes another key site for our growing outdoor living business. We look forward to opening in 2022.”



