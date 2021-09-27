BBQGuys, Morgan Stanley coming to Halcyon

RocaPoint Partners announced Monday, Sept. 27, that BBQGuys will expand into Georgia by opening a new office, outdoor living design center, and media production facility in the second phase of office space at Halcyon.
BBQGuys sells higher-end barbecue grills, grilling accessories and outdoor living products to homeowners and professional builders.
This announcement comes on the heels of Morgan Stanley selecting Halcyon for its new trading platform hub, which is bringing 500 jobs to the mixed-use destination.
“Halcyon is more than a gathering place for surrounding Alpharetta and metro Atlanta communities. The destination continues to morph into a thriving hub of commerce, creativity and entertainment since opening two years ago,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners. “With the addition of Morgan Stanley within the epicenter of the development and BBQGuys’ Georgia office, we are attracting top-tier companies that enrich our lineup, while further cementing Halcyon as a spectacle within the mixed-use space.”
Founded in 1998 as The Grill Store & More in Baton Rouge, La., BBQGuys has evolved into one of America’s fastest-growing businesses, according to a news release. Backed by the Manning family, BBQGuys has grown rapidly over the past 20 years and is now expanding into metro Atlanta to offer an immersive design experience to complement its Baton Rouge headquarters, according to the release.
The Halcyon office location will be geared toward professional customers, including custom home builders, interior designers and architects.
“BBQGuys is excited to open at Halcyon and grow in the Atlanta area,” said Russ Wheeler, BBQGuys’ CEO. “With our headquarters in Baton Rouge and manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, Halcyon becomes another key site for our growing outdoor living business. We look forward to opening in 2022.”
The state-of-the-art, 20,000-square-foot office will occupy the third floor of Building 1100, which is currently under construction as part of Halcyon’s second phase of development and slated for completion later this year.
The 6,700-square-foot showroom and design center is located on the first floor and will also include a street-level patio space for grilling demonstrations.
“With Halcyon’s inherent connection to nature through the Big Creek Greenway trailhead, central green space and open-air seating areas, the demonstration patio will create yet another immersive outdoor experience for guests and the brand’s professional clientele alike,” said Mays.
In a tri-party agreement with WeWork, Morgan Stanley recently signed on to occupy the coworking giant’s 57,021-square-foot space as an enterprise tenant, taking over the top two floors of Building 1200. The 90,000-square-foot building, which was completed in 2019 and is currently 97% leased, is located above street-level retail in the heart of the development, facing the central Village Green, which offers a spacious outdoor setting with Wi-Fi-connected seating areas.
In May, RocaPoint Partners announced the commencement of Halcyon’s second phase of development, which includes Building 1100. As one of the first pre-leased office buildings to be designed and delivered after the height of the pandemic, Building 1100 will offer state-of-the-art wellness-minded design, construction and technologies to the development. Behind the brick and steel exterior, the four-story building will boast some of the most forward-thinking designs and building systems available in the Atlanta market, designed by AKA studio. Publicly traded pharmaceutical company Alimera Science has signed on to a long-term, full-floor 14,900-square-foot lease at the building and started construction on their space this month.
As a social destination for the surrounding Metro Atlanta area, Halcyon’s restaurant, retail, multifamily, forthcoming hotel offerings, entertainment and recreational offerings curate an environment where companies and guests can collaborate, live, play and thrive. Halcyon has also anchored itself as a trailhead for the Big Creek Greenway, connecting to more than 11 miles of linear park in Fulton and Forsyth counties.
Halcyon is at 6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, GA 30005. For more information on leasing space at Halcyon, visit visithalcyon.com.