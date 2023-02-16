Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumming location

The local Bed Bath and Beyond store will be closing its doors for good.

Company officials recently listed its Cumming location, at 1545 Market Place Boulevard, among the latest round of store closings in metro Atlanta and around the country.

Store closing sale signs were hung outside the front door this week.

The date of the closure was not immediately available.

In August 2022, the company announced it would move ahead with the closing “approximately 150 lower-producing” locations as part of a new business strategy.

"We are working swiftly and diligently to strengthen our liquidity and secure our path for the future,” Sue Gove, director and interim chief executive officer, said in the release. “We are focused on driving digital and foot traffic, as well as optimizing our store fleet.

“We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure. The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability, and financial returns."