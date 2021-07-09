Dice Goblin Games opens hobby store, grill in Cumming

Nathaniel Whitley and Dennis Robinson got into gaming at a young age, each picking up hobbies and playing favorites like Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering and more.

Now, years later, they have partnered with friend Paul Schmidt to create and open Dice Goblin Games, a gaming store that sells games, cards, dice and food.

In colloquial gaming terms, a dice goblin is a “person who collects lots of dice and likes the shiny, click-clack math rocks.” Both Whitley and Robinson agreed that it was a fitting name for the store.

“We all love dice,” Whitley said. “It’s like holding little gems in your hands. It makes you feel like a dragon.”

Dice Goblin Games also has a grill component, complete with Breads of Holding, or burgers, and a variety of Side Quests to choose from.

Whitley said there used to be rules against serving food and alcohol during gaming events, but the rules were amended in the last few years.

“When they amended the rules,” Whitley said. “That’s when we started to consider this a real opportunity and viable concept.”

The ‘concept,’ as Robinson explained it, was born from seeing gaming-enthusiasts at Whitley’s other store, Vendetta Games, bringing in food and snacks from places like Wendy’s, Burger King or any other eatery close by.