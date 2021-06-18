Exotic pet shop opens in Forsyth County

Jay Erickson got his very first boa constrictor when he was 16 and “didn’t get bit by the snake but did get bit by the reptile bug.”

Erickson fell in love with boas and other snakes and reptiles, attending reptile shows with his mother in Florida and growing his collection.

In 2013, Erickson tried his hand at breeding, starting with boa constrictors.

“I have a love for every reptile, but I’m a boa guy,” Erickson said. “My passion is in breeding boas.”

Erickson said that he learned everything he knows today from a friend, Richard Delbono, with a breeding facility in Florida. His friend let him peruse the facility for a week and taught Erickson how to “pick out the genetics” on different boas.

“[Delbono] used to quiz me on different things,” Erickson said. “Whenever he produced a litter [of snakes] or he saw something that was cool, he would send me a photo and ask me what it was. If I got it wrong or right, he would ask me what I saw, what characteristics I could see, and he’d tell me how to distinguish between different morphs.”

According to Embora Pets, a morph is “a genetic mutation that alters the appearance of the snake” while remaining the same breed.

Morphs and genetic breeding have led to fascinating colors and patterns presenting themselves on snakes with examples such as the bright yellow albino ball python and brown-patterned spider ball python.