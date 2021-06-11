First winery in Forsyth County opens on Stoney Point Road

After waiting with bated breath for two years, the DeNardo family celebrated the grand opening of Stoney J's Farm Winery and stepped into a new world filled with muscadine grapes, wine tasting and more.
Starting on Friday, June 11, Stoney J's opened for a three-day event where residents of Forsyth County could stop by to sample homemade wines, pizza, pretzels and charcuterie boards. Stoney J's Farm Winery is located in the south part of Forsyth at 1506 Stoney Point Road.
To learn more about the DeNardos, their journey or their wines, please visit www.stoneyjswinery.com or call 678-910-4146.
To read the full story about the DeNardos and Stoney J's Farm Winery, click here.