First winery in Forsyth County opens on Stoney Point Road
Stoney J's Farm Winery holds three-day grand opening
Stoney J's Farm Winery has spent the last two years setting up a tasting room and planting grapes so that the residents of Forsyth County can enjoy various types of homemade wines. - photo by Tracie Pike

After waiting with bated breath for two years, the DeNardo family celebrated the grand opening of Stoney J's Farm Winery and stepped into a new world filled with muscadine grapes, wine tasting and more. 

Starting on Friday, June 11, Stoney J's opened for a three-day event where residents of Forsyth County could stop by to sample homemade wines, pizza, pretzels and charcuterie boards. Stoney J's Farm Winery is located in the south part of Forsyth at 1506 Stoney Point Road. 

To learn more about the DeNardos, their journey or their wines, please visit www.stoneyjswinery.com or call 678-910-4146.

The DeNardos cut the ribbon and officially declares the farm winery open on Friday, June 11. - photo by Ashlyn Yule
From left, Jeannie Smith, Mel Brannen and Anna Gray enjoy a girls’ day out and a fresh muscadine wine at the grand opening of Stoney J’s Farm Winery on Friday, June 11. - photo by Ashlyn Yule
Stoney J's hosts two old fashioned trucks. Sean DeNardo, owner of the farm winery, said that the vehicles fit the "rustic feel" of the venue. - photo by Ashlyn Yule
Stoney J's is home to many farm animals such as goats, pigs, dogs and llamas. - photo by Tracie Pike
Tables were filled at Stoney J's on Friday, June 11, the first day of the business's three-day grand opening celebration. - photo by Ashlyn Yule
Charcuterie boards pair perfectly with muscadine wines and ciders. - photo by Ashlyn Yule
The DeNardo family has been working hard to get Stoney J's open for business. On June 11, the family finally hosted their first crowd and poured wine sample after wine sample. - photo by Ashlyn Yule
The DeNardos work hard to service excited residents of Forsyth County. - photo by Ashlyn Yule