Forsyth County contractor wins Build Georgia Award for 2021

Officials with Cooper & Company recently announced the firm is a 2021 winner of the AGC Build Georgia Awards.

The Associated General Contractors of Georgia notified winners of its annual contest on Tuesday, April 6.

Cooper & Company received first-place for its City of Cornelia Municipal Complex project completed in August of 2020.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor from AGC,” Cooper & Company President Steve Cooper said. “It was our honor to be able to provide the citizens of Cornelia a municipal center that is beautiful, highly-functional and will be used for many, many years to come. We are very proud to receive this award.”

The municipal complex is a 26,000-square-foot facility that houses city hall, police and municipal court as well as a 16,000-square-foot fire station for the community. The structure features a state-of-the-art meeting space for public gatherings as well as spaces to assist the police and fire department in meeting standards for city safety.

The company worked diligently on the Design-Qualified Bid project with architects from the Jericho Design Group in addition to administrative staff at the City of Cornelia.

“It is always a pleasure to work with the esteemed architects at Jericho Design Group as well as the City of Cornelia,” Cooper said.

AGC’s Build Georgia Awards represent the best the construction industry has to offer by both general contractors and specialty contractors. The awards will be presented at the association’s annual convention June 13 in Ponte Vedra, Florida. For more information on AGC and Build Georgia, visit agcga.org.