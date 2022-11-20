Gainesville City Council approves tax incentives for new NoFo Brew Co. location

By Brian Wellmeier

FCN Regional Staff





NoFo, the Cumming-based brewery, got a big financial boost Tuesday for its second site in Gainesville.

The Gainesville City Council approved $700,000 to help cover the brewery’s costs. NoFo is in a tax allocation district, which is referred to as TAD. A TAD involves public financing of projects that help increase property values in blighted areas.

According to city officials, the funding will provide a tax rebate for a 12-year period for site improvements at 434 High St. SE. NoFo, which is short for “North Forsyth,” hopes to open the location in April 2023, renovating a 18,214-square-foot industrial warehouse.

City officials cited expectations the new brewery will enhance the downtown scene and potential revenue as motivators for approving the project.