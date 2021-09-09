Gainesville Times press to begin printing AJC in 2022

The Gainesville Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have announced a new business partnership that will result in the AJC and its affiliated products being printed at The Times in Gainesville starting in 2022.

Under the new agreement, the Gainesville Times will print the daily and Sunday editions of the AJC and will handle all packaging and inserting responsibilities for the state’s largest daily newspaper.

In preparation for printing AJC products, The Times will be making a major investment in upgrading and modernizing its printing and packaging operations on Green Street in Gainesville, including some building renovation. A number of new employees also will be hired to facilitate the printing and packaging of the AJC.

“To be asked to join in a partnership to print one of the South’s best daily newspapers is certainly an honor and a privilege. It is a great responsibility and one we take very seriously,” said Charles Hill Morris Jr, owner of Metro Market Media, parent company of the Gainesville Times.



