Georgia Primary Bank debuts its Cumming location

Georgia Primary Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at its new North Metro Financial Center in Cumming.
The Financial Center is at 6080 Bethelview Road. A grand opening celebration was also held Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.
Officials with Georgia Primary Bank said they were honored that many of the local dignitaries and business leaders came out for the ribbon cutting and grand opening celebrations.
“Approximately 3 years ago, Georgia Primary Bank expanded into the Forsyth County market with a loan production office. We experienced great success and in 2020 pledged to make a stronger commitment to the Forsyth and North Fulton County communities,” said David Coxon, Georgia Primary Bank’s President and CEO.
“We are excited to have fully expanded our geographic footprint serving the banking needs of the Forsyth and North Fulton County markets. We look forward to making a difference in the communities we serve.”
Georgia Primary Bank is a personal service community bank serving the metro Atlanta area as well as the Forsyth and North Fulton County business and personal banking customers.
Organized and opened in 2007, the bank provides a broad range of banking services including deposit, lending and electronic banking products. These services are augmented through advanced technology products for both our business and consumer customers.