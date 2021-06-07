Harbor Freight Tools hiring for new Cumming location

A new tool store is opening in Cumming, and officials are looking for 25 to 30 new employees.

Harbor Freight Tools is building a new store at 601 Tri-County Plaza and is expected to open this summer, though an official opening date has not been set, officials with the company said in a news release.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Cumming for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools said in the release. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Cumming area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Harbor Freight was founded in 1980 in Southern California and has more than 23,000 employees and more than 1,100 locations nationwide today.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Cumming, GA”.