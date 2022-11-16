How Burlington reached into its pockets to help the community

A Title I school in Forsyth County will be getting new supplies for each teacher’s classroom following the grand opening and donation of a new store off Market Place Boulevard.

The county’s first Burlington opened on Friday, Nov. 11, and presented Chattahoochee Elementary School principal Jennifer Williams with a surprise $5,000 donation.

“We’re so thankful for this [donation],” Williams said at the grand opening event. “And very excited to put this [money] to good use.”

Hannah Samples, communications facilitator with Forsyth County Schools, explained the donation came from a partnership between Burlington and the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org, which connects donors and sponsors with schools to provide necessary classroom supplies.

Both Samples and Jennifer, along with other FCS colleagues, were able to shop around Burlington as VIP guests and make some holiday purchases.

“Shopping on opening day [at Burlington] was great and a pleasant surprise,” Samples said.

Amanda Martin, store manager of the Burlington in Cumming, said it was “good to be home” during the grand opening, as she had grown up in Forsyth County.