The Human Bean drive-thru now open in Cumming

The Human Bean, a drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages company opened a new drive-thru at 1609 Buford Hwy, Cumming.
According to a news release, the franchise location is owned and operated by Aaron Nickelson and his longtime friend. This will be their first franchised location and the first location for The Human Bean in the state of Georgia. They have plans to open more locations in Cumming and the greater Atlanta area.
You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for progress updates at The Human Bean of Forsyth.
Store hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
“As residents of Forsyth County, we felt that our community needed a great locally-owned option for coffee and specialty espresso drinks. The range of options, quality of product, and fast pace of the drive-throughs really impressed us with this franchise. We are extremely excited to bring the Human Bean experience to the Atlanta market,” Nickelson said.
Customers can download The Human Bean Rewards App (Click Here) and sign up for the loyalty program to get $2 off the first purchase and $5 for every 55 points earned. The Human Bean Rewards App also allows patrons to purchase their favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, a $2 credit for every friend referred, and many more rewards with the app.
For more information, call 404-301-2215, or visit thehumanbean.com.
Connect with The Human Bean on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.
About The Human Bean
The Human Bean was founded in 1998 with a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon. Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002. The Human Bean brand currently has over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states. The Human Bean will continue growth through approved franchisees sharing the same determination and commitment to the goals of this exceptional brand.