The Human Bean drive-thru now open in Cumming

The Human Bean, a drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages company opened a new drive-thru at 1609 Buford Hwy, Cumming.



According to a news release, the franchise location is owned and operated by Aaron Nickelson and his longtime friend. This will be their first franchised location and the first location for The Human Bean in the state of Georgia. They have plans to open more locations in Cumming and the greater Atlanta area.

Store hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

“As residents of Forsyth County, we felt that our community needed a great locally-owned option for coffee and specialty espresso drinks. The range of options, quality of product, and fast pace of the drive-throughs really impressed us with this franchise. We are extremely excited to bring the Human Bean experience to the Atlanta market,” Nickelson said.