This local networking group is giving moms a co-working space in Cumming

Leaders of a new business in Cumming are hoping it will provide a space for local moms to learn, work and make new connections.
Because Mom, named for and affiliated with a popular local Facebook group of the same name, is planning to hold a grand opening from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at their new space, 110 Samaritan Drive, Ste. 211.
Caroline Ryan, owner and founder of Because Mom, started the group more than two years ago, when she saw a post on Facebook from another mom asking if she was the only one who had no friends to hang out with in the area. Ryan subsequently created the Facebook group, also called Because Mom, which has grown to more than 4,500 members.
“We were renting out spaces for our coffee meetups, event space, really just anything because we have a lot of members that get to get together,” Ryan said. “I was like, ‘Let’s stop paying money on all these things and do our own thing,’ and there’s no co-working space that I’m aware of in Cumming.”
The space consists of a main working area, meeting rooms and a space for classes, groups and meetings in the back, all of which are for rent at varying rates. In the main area, there will be space for local vendors to sell their products.
“In the front, we’ll do co-working space, coffee meet-ups, nighttime events,” Ryan said. “In the back, we’ll have rental space and classes and such. Also, [out front] we’ll be doing consignment ... Other mom boutiques and things like that can come in and sell their products and help us as well as give back to the community, because we get a percentage from them, but we give back. There’s always mamas and women in need, so that’s kind of our mission, to be able to help them and guide them.”
Jessica Lusk, the group’s events coordinator, said many of the products sold as consignment will be “things that make mom life a little bit easier,” including clothing, spa and pampering products, jewelry, products like teas and elderberry syrups and even the works of art on the walls, which were created by local artists.
“Our purpose at Because Mom is to get all these women that we support out of their living room, put the kids down, put the phone down and really be able to experience life with other moms,” Lusk said. “It takes a village everywhere, and we feel like all the things we’re providing them the opportunity to be a part of are just helping them be a better wife, a better mom and a better them.”
Previously, Because Mom had rented out other space or met at local businesses for networking groups, but the changing locations and times made it difficult for business owners to keep up with where they were.
Lusk said along with growing businesses, the space will also help moms build relationships with each other.
“I can’t tell you the amount of growth Because Mom has seen just really in the last year with focusing on those networking opportunities and really getting to know those other businesses and helping to support them,” Lusk said. “We’re really big on supporting the small businesses, especially female-owned businesses.”
More information is available online at BecauseMom.net. Those with questions can reach out at the business’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/BecauseMomAtlanta.