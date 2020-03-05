This local networking group is giving moms a co-working space in Cumming

Leaders of a new business in Cumming are hoping it will provide a space for local moms to learn, work and make new connections.

Because Mom, named for and affiliated with a popular local Facebook group of the same name, is planning to hold a grand opening from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at their new space, 110 Samaritan Drive, Ste. 211.

Caroline Ryan, owner and founder of Because Mom, started the group more than two years ago, when she saw a post on Facebook from another mom asking if she was the only one who had no friends to hang out with in the area. Ryan subsequently created the Facebook group, also called Because Mom, which has grown to more than 4,500 members.

“We were renting out spaces for our coffee meetups, event space, really just anything because we have a lot of members that get to get together,” Ryan said. “I was like, ‘Let’s stop paying money on all these things and do our own thing,’ and there’s no co-working space that I’m aware of in Cumming.”