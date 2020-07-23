Publix hiring for new Forsyth County location set to open Sept. 23

Publix, the giant supermarket chain, is hiring for its new location in Forsyth County on Matt Highway.
The 48,000 square foot store, which is scheduled to open Sept. 23, is located in the new Matt Town Center at 5310 Matt Highway.
Publix is accepting applications through Aug. 3 at its website, apply.publix.jobs, under store #1690.
Store management will contact applicants for interviews.
The supermarket anchors the 81,000-square-foot development that broke ground in April of 2019. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning of the site in November of 2018 after years of interest by Retail Planning Corporation (RPC), an Atlanta-based developer that specializes in shopping centers featuring Kroger and Publix.
It’s the 10th Publix location in Forsyth County, and it is one of the company’s new models with all-natural and traditional products, along with a full pharmacy department including drive-thru window service.
According to RPC, other tenants in the shopping center so far include:
- Laredos Mexican Restaurant
- Peaches and Pine
- Great Clips
- Alpha Nail Salon
- J. Christopher’s
- The UPS Store