Sawnee EMC to hold drive-thru annual meetings

Sawnee EMC announced in a release that it plans to use an alternative “drive-thru” format for its Annual Meetings scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2.



Last year, Sawnee EMC’s Board of Directors took action to postpone its 2020 Annual Meeting of Members due to the COVID-19 restrictions that existed for large gatherings.

This year, it is planned that both the 2020 and 2021 Annual Meetings will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sawnee EMC’s headquarters located at 543 Atlanta Highway in Cumming.

Because of the existing COVID-19 variants, and the limited actions which need to come before the membership, the Board of Directors has approved for the staff of the cooperative to hold the Annual Meetings in a drive-thru format. Members will drive up in their vehicle, and the staff will register the member for the meeting in a contactless manner.

This meeting will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Each Sawnee member who attends will be provided a gift bag and will also be entered into a drawing for various energy bill credits, as well as the grand prize of a $500 VISA gift card.



