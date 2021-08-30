Sawnee EMC to hold drive-thru annual meetings

Sawnee EMC announced in a release that it plans to use an alternative “drive-thru” format for its Annual Meetings scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2.
Last year, Sawnee EMC’s Board of Directors took action to postpone its 2020 Annual Meeting of Members due to the COVID-19 restrictions that existed for large gatherings.
This year, it is planned that both the 2020 and 2021 Annual Meetings will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sawnee EMC’s headquarters located at 543 Atlanta Highway in Cumming.
Because of the existing COVID-19 variants, and the limited actions which need to come before the membership, the Board of Directors has approved for the staff of the cooperative to hold the Annual Meetings in a drive-thru format. Members will drive up in their vehicle, and the staff will register the member for the meeting in a contactless manner.
This meeting will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Each Sawnee member who attends will be provided a gift bag and will also be entered into a drawing for various energy bill credits, as well as the grand prize of a $500 VISA gift card.
Attendees will also be provided with a “state of the cooperative report” which provides insight into the affairs of the cooperative and outlines key issues and accomplishments from the past 12 months.
Those in attendance will be asked to approve the 2019 Annual Meeting minutes, will receive the results of the recent director elections and will have an opportunity to submit questions or feedback that they may have. Sawnee EMC members are encouraged to attend this “unique” approach to its Annual Meeting.
On Sept. 10, Sawnee EMC members who are receiving electric service as of Sept. 3, will be mailed an Annual Report, which includes the 2020 and 2021 Annual Meeting Official Notice.
Sawnee EMC members who attend the drive-thru Annual Meetings are encouraged to bring their “Registration Card,” which is part of the Annual Report.
“Our staff is busy preparing for our first drive-thru Annual Meeting,” said Blake House, vice president of Marketing and Member Services. “We really missed the opportunity to connect with our members last year when we made the difficult, but necessary, decision to postpone our Annual Meeting. However, we are very excited to see our members this year as we hold this event under a slightly different format.”
For more information about Sawnee EMC’s 2020 and 2021 Annual Meetings, visit sawnee.com/annual-meeting or contact Sawnee EMC’s Customer Call Center at 770-887-2363, text 678-999-8124 or chat online at sawnee.com.