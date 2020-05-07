Stars and Strikes reopening in Georgia with new social distancing, sanitation policies

Family entertainment center company Stars and Strikes announced its locations in Georgia are reopening Friday, May 8, including locally at Merchant’s Square in Cumming, with new operating procedures to meet government guidelines.

Some of the changes include closing every other bowling lane and limiting the remaining lanes to 50% capacity, limiting the number of guests in the arcade and for laser tag, reduced seating in the restaurant and bar areas and enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures.

The operating hours during this “initial phase” of reopening will be noon to 10 p.m., Monday to Thursday; noon to midnight on Friday; 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Sunday.

“Since we learned of the opening of businesses in Georgia, we have been working diligently on new operating procedures to ensure proper social distancing and sanitation to help protect the health of our team members and our guests,” owners Chris Albano and Jack Canouse said in a press release. “Each department has a detailed process manual that has been used to train team members.”

Stars and Strikes also implemented the following policies for employees:

Daily temperature checks;

Wear a face mask;

Wear gloves, for those that work in the food and beverage areas and provide sanitary services;

Wash hands or use sanitizer every 60 minutes or after contact with a guest.

Additional policies related to cleaning and sanitation include:

Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing, especially on “frequent contact surfaces”;

Additional hand sanitation stations throughout the building;

Bowling balls removed from their normal racks;

Sanitizing rental shoes before and after each use;

Single-use paper menus at bowling lanes and in restaurant/bar areas;

Serving food items, beverages, and condiments in to-go or disposable containers or packets.

The reopening comes over two weeks after Gov. Brian Kemp announced several “nonessential businesses,” including restaurants, barber shops, bowling alleys and gyms, could resume under stringent social distancing guidelines.

