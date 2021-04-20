Two upcoming agritourism projects approved by BOC

Agritourism was a hot topic at the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners regular meeting on Thursday, April 15. Both Stoney J’s Farm and Winery and Castleberry Farms were approved by commissioners to expand their businesses and welcome the benefits of agritourism.

Stoney J’s Farm and Orchard, located at 1506 Stoney Point Road, has been in the process of opening Forsyth County’s first winery. On Thursday, owners Sean and Stephanie DeNardo spoke before the board about their request for an alcohol license to have a farm winery.

“We’ve put a ton of time into what we’re doing over on Stoney Point [Road],” Sean said. “We’ve practically changed the whole aspect of the property there for Forsyth County and we hope to enjoy [the winery].”

Located in District 2, Sean explained that he had originally spoken to previous commissioner Dennis Brown about the winery a “couple of years ago.” Since then, the DeNardos have been working to open their winery and have been “getting calls left and right” from citizens who have been anticipating the grand opening.

Current District 2 Commissioner Alfred John said that he was supportive of the first winery in Forsyth County, and he expressed his interest in visiting once it was open.

“I look forward to visiting [Stoney J’s], so count me as a consumer,” John said.

Commissioners voted to approve the requested alcohol license for the DeNardos with a unanimous vote, making Stoney J’s Farm and Winery the first official winery in the county.

