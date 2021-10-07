Wright’s Fish & Chips signs lease with Cumming City Center

A family-owned and operated restaurant, takeout and retail store specializing in authentic British fish and chips, along with a vast array of British merchandise, memorabilia and British groceries, will be making its way into the Cumming City Center.

On Oct. 6, Chantelle, Kelzey and Bradley Wright, the mother-and-son trio who own and operate Wright’s Fish & Chips in Cumming, signed their official lease agreement with the Cumming City Center.

Currently located at 101 Colony Park Drive in Cumming, the “chippy” -- as Brits refer to this type of restaurant -- will be joining the Cumming City Center family. The Wrights, who became certified National Fish Fryers in England, decided to establish their unique eatery after relocating and being unable to find any other restaurants offering authentic fare from their homeland.

“When we left our home in Great Britain to live and work abroad, we soon discovered a niche in the market for authentic British cuisine,” Chantelle said. “We went in search of the ‘real thing’ across Europe and the U.S.A., only to ever be disappointed. From these discoveries, we set out to bring to America its first totally, fully-fledged British fish and chips shop in Cumming.”

Chantelle and Kelzey, who are well-known in the “chippy” industry in Great Britain and are proud members of the National Federation of Fish Fryers, opened Wright’s Fish & Chips on July 3, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a huge risk, but we believed in ourselves and ploughed through,” Chantelle said. “We can safely say that from the word ‘go’ we hit the ground running. Lines formed outside the chippy, through the parking lot and zigzagged around neighboring buildings. We soon became a phenomenon.”

British expats who missed their authentic home cuisine began flocking to the 1,000-square-foot shop. Chantelle said some customers have traveled from as far as Florida, Texas and even the Bahamas to enjoy the authentic cuisine.

