Wright’s Fish & Chips signs lease with Cumming City Center

A family-owned and operated restaurant, takeout and retail store specializing in authentic British fish and chips, along with a vast array of British merchandise, memorabilia and British groceries, will be making its way into the Cumming City Center.
On Oct. 6, Chantelle, Kelzey and Bradley Wright, the mother-and-son trio who own and operate Wright’s Fish & Chips in Cumming, signed their official lease agreement with the Cumming City Center.
Currently located at 101 Colony Park Drive in Cumming, the “chippy” -- as Brits refer to this type of restaurant -- will be joining the Cumming City Center family. The Wrights, who became certified National Fish Fryers in England, decided to establish their unique eatery after relocating and being unable to find any other restaurants offering authentic fare from their homeland.
“When we left our home in Great Britain to live and work abroad, we soon discovered a niche in the market for authentic British cuisine,” Chantelle said. “We went in search of the ‘real thing’ across Europe and the U.S.A., only to ever be disappointed. From these discoveries, we set out to bring to America its first totally, fully-fledged British fish and chips shop in Cumming.”
Chantelle and Kelzey, who are well-known in the “chippy” industry in Great Britain and are proud members of the National Federation of Fish Fryers, opened Wright’s Fish & Chips on July 3, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a huge risk, but we believed in ourselves and ploughed through,” Chantelle said. “We can safely say that from the word ‘go’ we hit the ground running. Lines formed outside the chippy, through the parking lot and zigzagged around neighboring buildings. We soon became a phenomenon.”
British expats who missed their authentic home cuisine began flocking to the 1,000-square-foot shop. Chantelle said some customers have traveled from as far as Florida, Texas and even the Bahamas to enjoy the authentic cuisine.
Story continues below
The Wrights pride themselves on using ingredients manufactured in England, including their batter, curry sauce, gravy and mushy peas, just to name a few. Having these authentic items shipped to the U.S. sets Wright’s Fish & Chips apart from most other fish and chip shops in the country.
But the British ingredients aren’t the only thing that make the Wright’s chippy so special.
“Every order is prepared fresh right before your eyes, and served piping hot,” Chantelle said, also noting that they offer a wide range of British grocery items and other merchandise so their fellow British expats can enjoy other tastes from home, and locals can sample a variety of treats from across the pond.
After moving into their larger space at the Cumming City Center, the Wrights plan to expand their current menu, enabling them to offer even more British fare. They also want to host British-themed events throughout the year for the community to enjoy such as the Queen Elizabeth’s birthday “chipnic” parties, British afternoon teas, and gatherings centered around British sporting events, royal family happenings, and British television shows.
The Wrights are excited to be joining the Cumming City Center Family.
“We are a little family with a huge passion for excellence, and we think the City Center is going to be a perfect fit for us,” Chantelle said.
Learn more about Wright’s Fish & Chips at wrightsfishandchips.business.site.