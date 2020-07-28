3 suspects arrested after attempting to steal an ATM from Buford Highway bank

Forsyth County deputies arrested three individuals from Houston, Texas on Thursday, July 23, after they attempted to steal an ATM from a Chase Bank on Buford Highway.





According to a statement that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook, deputies found the three suspects still attempting to pull the ATM out of the ground with a pickup truck when they arrived on scene. The suspects used a heavy chain wrapped around the ATM and attached to the pickup truck to try to rip the ATM from its concrete base.

When the suspects noticed the officers, they ran off on foot.