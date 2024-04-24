Former worker indicted on 17 counts after allegedly stealing thousands from company Susan Maureen Agnew-Swinson A former employee of a south Forsyth County business has been indicted on 17 counts for reportedly fraudulently taking funds from the company. Latest Forsyth County man indicted on rape, aggravated sodomy charges Suspect wanted in Forsyth captured after chase in Dawson County Drug bust in Forsyth County nabs two suspects who allegedly sold meth to DEA Second student arrested in connection with loaded gun found at Little Mill Middle School