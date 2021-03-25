Authorities: Forsyth County man arrested for attempted child molestation, narcotics

Authorities say that a Forsyth County man was taken into custody last week after the man allegedly traveled to Dawson County to have sex with a child under the age of 16.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the Dawson County Sherriff’s Office shared that they have charged Heriberto Ledezma Gonzalez, .37, of Cumming, with charges of criminal attempt to commit child molestation and possession of a controlled substance.

The post states that Gonzalez had arranged to meet with a minor victim in Dawson County on Thursday, March 18, but was instead met by Dawson County Sheriff’s Office investigators who placed him under arrest.

“We encourage parents and caregivers to please keep a close eye on your children and their social media activity,” the post said.

Gonzalez was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, according to the post.

He is being held in the Dawson County Detention Center without bond.