Body of newborn discovered in Dawson County woods

Authorities say that the body of a newborn child has been discovered in a wooded area of southern Dawson County.

According to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson, at about noon on Friday, the Dawson County 911 Center received a call that a deceased newborn had been located in a wooded area behind a residence off Thompson Road. The body was discovered by the homeowner.

Johnson said that officials believe the child was around 1-2 weeks old.

“It is a very sad and tragic occurrence which we know has and will impact many," Johnson said in a statement to the Dawson County News. "We ask our community to remember those affected in your thoughts and prayers, as this investigation unfolds.”

Johnson said that persons of interest are being questioned by authorities in connection with the case.

While the sheriff's office is conducting an investigation into the incident, Johnson said that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist local investigators.



This story will be updated as more information is available.