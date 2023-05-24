UPDATE: FCSO arrest two suspects after stabbing at Fowler Park

UPDATE 6 p.m.: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said two have been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Fowler Park.
In a release, FCSO officials the arrests happened after a "verbal altercation between a large group of teens and young adults became physical."
"One suspect produced a knife and cut a victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries," the release said. "An older adult produced a firearm ordering the suspect to drop the knife."
According to the sheriff's office, the gun owner was not one of the two arrested
The case remains under investigation.
Original story below
A parking area at Fowler Park was closed on Wednesday afternoon as the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing outside the skate park.
According to information from the FCSO, one person was injured and one was taken into custody.
Officials said the incident appears to involve juveniles and the injured person received superficial wounds.
Officers began removing crime scene tape at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fowler Park's outdoor basketball courts and skate park were open as deputies checked out the scene and interviewed witnesses.
Witnesses said the incident reportedly involved a stabbing, but that has not been confirmed by police.
This story will be updated.