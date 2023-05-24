UPDATE: FCSO arrest two suspects after stabbing at Fowler Park

UPDATE 6 p.m.: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said two have been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Fowler Park.

In a release, FCSO officials the arrests happened after a "verbal altercation between a large group of teens and young adults became physical."

"One suspect produced a knife and cut a victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries," the release said. "An older adult produced a firearm ordering the suspect to drop the knife."

According to the sheriff's office, the gun owner was not one of the two arrested

The case remains under investigation.

Original story below