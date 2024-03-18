By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Cumming Police looking for 'artist' behind recent graffiti strikes
Cumming Police Department officials are seeking information on several recent graffiti pieces in the city. Photos courtesy of the Cumming Police Department.
The Cumming Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person behind some unwanted artwork.