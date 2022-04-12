Cumming shoplifting suspect captured after chase

A shoplifting call to a Cumming Home Depot shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning turned into a brief manhunt beneath a construction project after the suspect hid in a storm drain.

Police responding to the Home Depot on Market Place Boulevard arrived just as a suspect was attempting to leave the location in a silver passenger car. Cumming police began to pursue the subject, but called off the chase as the car went north on Ga. 400 into traffic. Marsh said that police did not witness the wreck, but they found the car moments later, wrecked alongside the highway, with the suspect fleeing into the woods nearby.







The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office joined the chase, and it the suspect, who has not been identified, was seen going into a stormwater runoff tunnel that runs beneath a new mixed use development at the corner of Turner Road and Market Place Boulevard. Deputies were able to obtain a map of the storm water system from the construction crew on site.



A short time later the suspect was taken into custody without incident. He was transported by ambulance to Northside Hospital Forsyth at his request to be checked for injuries.





