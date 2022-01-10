East Point man indicted on nine counts after reported catalytic converter thefts

An East Point man has been indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court for theft and other charges after reportedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

In December, Demetrice Catreze Frederick was indicted on seven counts of theft by taking, one count of possession of tools for the commission of a crime and one count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer for his alleged role in the thefts.

According to the indictment, on March 9, 2021, Frederick allegedly took catalytic converters from seven individuals, each worth more than $500 in “its undamaged condition together with reasonable repair costs.”

Along with the thefts, Frederick allegedly possessed a saw blade and bolt cutters and attempted to flee from a deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incidents.