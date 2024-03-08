FCSO: 16-year-old driver charged in wreck that closed Ga. 400 First responders responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 on Thursday, March 7. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wreck happened after deputies deployed stop sticks on a suspected DUI driver, who reportedly hit the other vehicles. - photo by Kelly Whitmire The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released further information, including charges for one driver, in a wreck that closed Ga. 400 for hours on Thursday, March 7. Latest Man found with mail stolen from local businesses indicted in Forsyth County Suspect arrested after alleged stolen gun found in vehicle Cumming man sentenced on child pornography charges Suspect arrested in connection with alleged 2017 rape