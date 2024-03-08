By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FCSO: 16-year-old driver charged in wreck that closed Ga. 400
03072024GA 400 WRECK
First responders responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 on Thursday, March 7. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wreck happened after deputies deployed stop sticks on a suspected DUI driver, who reportedly hit the other vehicles. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released further information, including charges for one driver, in a wreck that closed Ga. 400 for hours on Thursday, March 7.