FCSO: Five charged in murder-for-hire plot that originated in Forsyth County Jail

Five suspects, including two who were already in custody at the Forsyth County Jail, have been charged in a reported murder-for-hire plot that originated at the jail and targeted the suspect of a previous crime, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Freeman said the suspects sought to kill the victim of a 2017 armed motorcycle hijacking committed by Kwame Akintunde Abayomi, one of the five who were charged in the plot.

The other accomplices were two women Abayomi had relationships with, his cellmate and his cellmate’s brother, who was paid about $6,000 to kill the victim of the previous crime in a reported effort to stop the victim from testifying in court.

All five are being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond and are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to a news release sent before the news conference, in early April, “detectives received information from an anonymous source that an inmate who was housed at the Forsyth County Jail was using associates outside of the jail to arrange the murder of the victim in his case."

Forsyth County News is working on a full version of this report. Check back at Forsythnews.com for updates.