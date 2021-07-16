UPDATE: BOLO for 'armed and dangerous' man tied to attempted robbery at local store

(UPDATE 2 p.m.): Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the suspect that a Be on the Lookout order was issued for on Friday is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that happened on Thursday, July 15.

At about 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a silent alarm activation at Aagnee Food Mart at 3671-B Hutchinson Road, where the suspect "who had a small handgun, attempted to rob the store," officials said.

There were no injuries during the incident.