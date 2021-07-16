UPDATE: BOLO for 'armed and dangerous' man tied to attempted robbery at local store

(UPDATE 2 p.m.): Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the suspect that a Be on the Lookout order was issued for on Friday is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that happened on Thursday, July 15.
At about 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a silent alarm activation at Aagnee Food Mart at 3671-B Hutchinson Road, where the suspect "who had a small handgun, attempted to rob the store," officials said.
There were no injuries during the incident.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and finding information on a vehicle.
According to a release, FCSO officials are looking for an “athletic or heavy-set Hispanic male is in his late 30s or early 40s and has a beard.” The release said members of the public should not approach the man, and he is “considered armed and dangerous.”
FCSO officials are also looking for information on the owner and whereabouts of a “Quad Cab Toyota Tacoma with rain guards on each window, black wheels, Tonneau bed cover, and a large, white sticker in the center of the rear window.”
Anyone with information should contact Detective Kirschner at 770-781-2222 Ext. 3311 or at jpkirschner@forsythco.com.