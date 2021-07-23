FCSO: Son shot, killed father in south Forsyth neighborhood

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect shot his father to death after an argument in a south Forsyth neighborhood on Thursday, July 22.

In a news release, FCSO officials said Rajeev Kumaraswamy, 25, allegedly shot his father, Sadashivia Kumaraswamy, after an argument at the family’s home at 3905 Homestead Ridge Drive in the Three Chimneys neighborhood. Deputies responded to the call at about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Per the release “Rajeev retrieved a gun from his room and shot his father several times. Sadashivia was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Rajeev Kumaraswamy was arrested without incident and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond. He is being charged with felony murder.

The release said the sheriff’s office had no prior contact or calls at the home before the shooting.

Forsyth County property records indicate that the family moved into the home in January

Run sheets from the Forsyth County Fire Department show that firefighters also responded to the home on Thursday for calls to assist police or other governmental agency, EMS and for a lock-out.

The sheriff’s office’s crime scene and major crimes units investigated the scene on Thursday, and Homestead Ridge Drive was closed to drivers during the investigation.