Florida teen arrested, charged with 17 counts after Forsyth County auto break-ins

A Florida teen has been arrested in connection with recent vehicle break-ins in Forsyth County and surrounding areas.

According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 7 after a witness at the Deerfield Juncture Apartments at 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive reportedly saw “people wearing hoodies breaking into cars in the parking lot.”

Once deputies arrived at the apartment complex, they reported seeing "several vehicles with forced entry" and an unoccupied, running vehicle stolen from the city of Milton.

Officers with the Milton Police Department found the teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, running in a nearby parking lot.

The teen reportedly matched descriptions from witnesses and "was found with a window punch tool and other items suspected of being taken from the burglarized vehicles," according to the FCSO.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center and charged with 17 counts of entering auto, theft by taking motor vehicle and criminal trespass to property.

FCSO officials said the teen “has also been linked to over 50 car burglaries that occurred at Halcyon on Tuesday, November 2, 2021” and additional charges are pending.

According to an FCSO incident report from the Halcyon break-ins, “multiple entering autos” were reported and stolen items include several firearms, camping equipment, cash, purses/handbags/wallets, drugs/narcotics, sunglasses and a wristwatch. The total value of the listed items was more than $4,000.

The report also lists that the majority of the vehicles entered had been damaged.