Forsyth County authorities arrest alleged shoplifter after chase on Ga. 400 in U-Haul
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to the scene of an alleged shoplifting incident Sunday, March 8, 2020. - photo by Ben Hendren
Brian Paglia
FCN staff
Updated: March 10, 2020, 4:55 p.m.

A Conley man was arrested Sunday after leading Forsyth County deputies on a high-speed chase in a U-Haul truck on Ga. 400, according to authorities.

Stephen Hutchins

Stephen Joel Hutchins, 37, is charged with theft by shoplifting, obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing/attempting to elude for a felony offense, aggressive driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Hutchins has also been charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects.

Deputies responded to a report of shoplifting Sunday, March 8, at the Walmart Supercenter on Atlanta Highway, according to Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect, allegedly Hutchins, fled in a U-Haul truck and headed northbound on Ga. 400 until deputies deflated the vehicle’s tires using spike sticks. The vehicle turned onto Browns Bridge Road and crashed in front of the Bojangles’.

Hutchins fled but was quickly apprehended and booked into Forsyth County Jail on $39,940.50 bond. 