Forsyth man pleads guilty to helping Stryker try to escape after killing

A 79-year-old man tied to the gruesome killing of Hannah Bender has pleaded guilty to several charges, including helping Austin Todd Stryker evade authorities by taking him to West Virginia days after he killed the Lumpkin County woman in 2019, according to court documents.

Jerry Harper, of Forsyth County, pleaded guilty to violating Georgia’s street gang law for racketeering activity involving a homicide as well as hindering apprehension of a criminal.

Harper pleaded on Oct. 29, just days before the Stryker murder trial began. Documents related to his plea were not released until Nov. 15.

Stryker, 24, of Dawsonville, was found guilty Nov. 10 of 24 charges, including malice murder and three counts of felony murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the Dawson County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. Stryker faces life in prison without parole.

Harper is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14. Both will be sentenced by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin.

Bender was killed between Sept. 14-15 while riding in a Mazda pickup truck with Stryker and Isaac Huff, according to previous court testimony. As the truck neared the Sweetwater Juno Road area of Dawson County, Bender was shot in the head without warning by Stryker, according to testimony given in a plea hearing in April.

The gunshot wasn’t fatal. Stryker then later stabbed Bender 32 times. Bender was buried in a shallow grave in North Forsyth County.



