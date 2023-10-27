By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Legitimacy of mass voter challenge on trial in political battleground Georgia
Official: Forsyth County “among the top counties with the most challenges that we’ve tracked”
Voter Registrations and Elections Office
The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections Office. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia voter testified Thursday that he felt “overwhelmed” and “discouraged” when he learned that his eligibility to cast a ballot in the state had been challenged ahead of a critical election for two U.S. Senate seats.