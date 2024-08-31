By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Louisiana robbery suspect accused of thefts from cell towers in Forsyth, neighboring counties
Federal and local authorities recently worked together to arrest Brione Russell for reportedly robbing a Louisiana bank in 2023. Russell was one of two men arrested last week for an alleged incident at a Dawson County cell tower.
An out-of-state robbery suspect now faces charges for cell tower thefts in Hall and Forsyth counties following his arrest in Dawson County last week.