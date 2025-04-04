Watch: This community robotics team is trying to make its way to the world championship
Last year, this FIRST Robotics Competition team split from Central Forsyth High School to become a community team, supported by nonprofit Forsyth Robotics and now, Team 1833, or Team BEAN, is vying for a spot in the FRC World Championship. To qualify, Team BEAN and their robot, Sprout, are competing in the Peachtree District Championship (DCMP) in Macon, Georgia.