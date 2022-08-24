Man charged with murder, assault of wife in Johns Creek shooting

A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Johns Creek on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

According to a news release from the Johns Creek Police Department, JC Rayo-Mancilla, 33, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act after his wife, Tania Rivera, 29, was found dead at the scene of the shooting. The release said Rayo-Mancilla was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.