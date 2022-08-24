Man charged with murder, assault of wife in Johns Creek shooting

A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Johns Creek on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
According to a news release from the Johns Creek Police Department, JC Rayo-Mancilla, 33, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act after his wife, Tania Rivera, 29, was found dead at the scene of the shooting. The release said Rayo-Mancilla was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.
Rayo-Mancilla is being treated for his injuries and has not been booked into the Fulton County Jail.
Police responded to a call home inside the Hunters Forest neighborhood, located off Jones Bridge Road, at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The release said officers responded after receiving a 911 call from a female inside the residence but did not confirm whether that person was Rivera.
“Details of the call are still being investigated, but, based off information related to dispatchers, the call was dispatched as a trouble unknown,” the release said. “As officers were responding, information was updated to possible shots being fired.”
A family member of the suspect was also at the home but was not injured in the shooting.
Responding officers formed a perimeter around the home before they heard gunshots from inside the home and immediately moved forward as the active event unfolded.
The case is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Johns Creek PD Det. Derrick Williams at 678-474-1596 or derrick.williams@johnscreekga.gov.