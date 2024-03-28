New details on crash that closed Ga. 400 after 16-year-old suspect fled police First responders responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 on Thursday, March 7. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wreck happened after deputies deployed stop sticks on a suspected DUI driver, who reportedly hit the other vehicles. - photo by Kelly Whitmire New details have emerged in a multi-vehicle wreck that closed Ga. 400 for hours, injured several drivers and ended with a 16-year-old suspect’s arrest. Latest Motorcyclist tries to flee troopers with swim through Lanier. It didn't work Cumming Police looking for 'artist' behind recent graffiti strikes Rape suspect indicted in alleged attacks of two victims FCSO: 16-year-old driver charged in wreck that closed Ga. 400