New details on crash that closed Ga. 400 after 16-year-old suspect fled police
03072024GA 400 WRECK
First responders responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 on Thursday, March 7. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wreck happened after deputies deployed stop sticks on a suspected DUI driver, who reportedly hit the other vehicles. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
New details have emerged in a multi-vehicle wreck that closed Ga. 400 for hours, injured several drivers and ended with a 16-year-old suspect’s arrest.