Oakwood man arrested in connection with armed robbery in north Forsyth

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said an arrest has been made after a recent home robbery in north Forsyth County.
In a news release sent on Tuesday, Feb. 8, FCSO officials said Christopher Acker, 37, of Oakwood, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a home in the Browns Bridge Road area early in the morning on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Acker is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond and faces felony charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery with a gun and first-degree forced home invasion, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
"Violent crime has no place in Forsyth County," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement. "This offender just found out just how hard it is to hide from FCSO. Huge Kudos to our Major Crimes Unit detectives. This repeat violent offender has multiple arrests, convictions and countless probation violation convictions in multiple jurisdictions. In addition, he is charged with multiple counts of drug possession and has pending charges for false name to a law enforcement officer.
"Crime will rise to the level a community will tolerate it. I believe Forsyth County has little tolerance for criminality. I can assure you I have no tolerance for repeat violent offenders. Wrong place to try this, you will just end up in jail like this offender. Now to the criminal justice system to put the wheels in motion for prosecution and decisions by a jury of his peers."
FSCO officials said on Monday, Feb. 7, the suspect entered the north Forsyth home and demanded victims inside open a safe.
At the time, officials said the “preliminary investigation indicates the victims were targeted by the suspect who had knowledge of the home and contents inside the safe” and no one was injured in the incident.
According to coverage from the Gainesville Times, Acker was previously arrested in Hall County in 2019 after he and an accomplice allegedly stole lottery tickets from a McEver Road gas station.