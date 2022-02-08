Oakwood man arrested in connection with armed robbery in north Forsyth

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said an arrest has been made after a recent home robbery in north Forsyth County.

In a news release sent on Tuesday, Feb. 8, FCSO officials said Christopher Acker, 37, of Oakwood, was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a home in the Browns Bridge Road area early in the morning on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Acker is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond and faces felony charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery with a gun and first-degree forced home invasion, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.