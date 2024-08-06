A suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening, after more than a dozen Forsyth County Sheriff's Office vehicles, including SWAT, responded to a home on John Burruss Road.
One arrested after SWAT response at north Forsyth home
Latest
-
3 suspects in Forsyth County jewelry store burglary arrested in Ohio after reported string of break-ins across the country
-
Forsyth County woman indicted on battery and theft charges
-
Cumming man indicted on 3 charges in Dawson County foot pursuit involving K-9 unit
-
Tip leads to arrest of Forsyth County man for allegedly distributing child porn