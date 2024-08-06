BREAKING
One arrested after SWAT response at north Forsyth home
A suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening, after more than a dozen Forsyth County Sheriff's Office vehicles, including SWAT, responded to a home on John Burruss Road.
The FCSO and SWAT were called to a home on John Burruss Road on Tuesday, August 6, when a man barricaded himself as police tried to serve a warrant. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
