Parents arrested on involuntary manslaughter, drug charges after infant’s death

Parents of a 6-week-old child who died in early June have been arrested on involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to children and drug charges.

According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Caitlyn Diamond Swinks, 32, and Nathaniel Weldon Gravley, 33, were arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail on Friday, Nov. 12 in connection with the child’s death.

FCSO officials said the night of the child’s death on June 2, Swinks, the child’s mother, “reported to have fed the 6-week-old male and put him in between her and the father, Nathaniel Gravley, on the bed. They fell back asleep and woke to find the baby lying on his side unresponsive.”

At the time, a search warrant was obtained for a home on Ashley Drive in north Forsyth County, where officers reportedly found heroin, drug paraphernalia and prescription medicines, which were taken as evidence.

A search warrant was also executed to have Swinks’ and Gravley’s blood taken for toxicology testing.

Both were charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Swinks also faces a charge of possession of diazepam, a Schedule IV control drug.

According to the Forsyth County Jail’s website, Gravley is being held on an $89,220 bond and Swinks is being held on no bond.