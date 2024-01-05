State Sen. Shawn Still has asked a Fulton County judge to move his court date as he faces charges tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election results in Georgia.
State Sen. Shawn Still requests delay in election trial
Latest
-
Suspect in custody charged in $500,000 jewelry theft at Forsyth County home
-
Do you recognize this man accused of trying to rob a Forsyth County bank?
-
Forsyth County transgender woman fired from AT&T suing for $3 million for alleged gender discrimination
-
Man charged with false imprisonment, assault at Forsyth County home