State Sen. Shawn Still requests delay in election trial
08252023SHAWN STILL
State Sen. Shawn Still was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Friday, Aug. 25. Photo courtesy of Fulton County Jail
State Sen. Shawn Still has asked a Fulton County judge to move his court date as he faces charges tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election results in Georgia.