Suspect indicted on vehicular homicide, DUI counts in fatal lawnmower crash

A suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of a Forsyth County man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding a lawnmower.
In May, Kenneth Michael Johnson was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on four counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving in the crash that killed Paul Michael Nix at his home on Hopewell Road in June 2022.
The indictment alleges that Johnson drove “while under the combined influence of alcohol and THC,” failed to maintain his lane and was speeding.
At the time of the crash, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said Nix, 68, of Cumming, was operating his lawnmower in his front yard when Johnson “failed to negotiate the curve and struck the mower.”
“During the on-scene investigation, a cell phone was in the debris on the ground outside of the Fusion and was confirmed to belong to Mr. Johnson,” the release said. “The text screen was active, and it appeared that Mr. Johnson was replying to a text at the time of the crash. Field sobriety evaluations were also conducted on Mr. Johnson. At the conclusion of the evaluation, it was determined that Mr. Johnson was driving under the influence.”