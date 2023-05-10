Suspect indicted on vehicular homicide, DUI counts in fatal lawnmower crash

A suspect has been indicted in connection with the death of a Forsyth County man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding a lawnmower.

In May, Kenneth Michael Johnson was indicted by the Forsyth County Superior Court on four counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving in the crash that killed Paul Michael Nix at his home on Hopewell Road in June 2022.

The indictment alleges that Johnson drove “while under the combined influence of alcohol and THC,” failed to maintain his lane and was speeding.