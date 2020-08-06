Suspects arrested on drug charges after fleeing from routine traffic stop

A Flowery Branch man and Ball Ground woman were charged with trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday, Aug. 5 after they fled during a routine traffic stop.

According to a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a car at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Matt Highway because the driver failed to maintain his lane. The driver would not stop, and deputies pursued the vehicle.

Deputies noticed both the driver and the passenger throwing items out of the car window during the chase, according to the statement. After only a short distance, deputies were able to “apply a pursuit intervention technique,” forcing the suspects to pull over.

The driver, Larry Williams of Flower Branch, and the passenger, Amanda Ryder of Ball Ground, were arrested. According to the statement, both suspects had outstanding felony warrants in nearby jurisdictions.

Deputies ended up recovering approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly $5,000 in cash from the pursuit.

Williams has been charged with reckless driving, trafficking methamphetamine and failure to maintain lane. Ryder has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possess of drug related objects.

Both are currently being held in Forsyth County Jail without bond.