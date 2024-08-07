By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
S.W.A.T., tear gas used after suspect barricades himself at north Forsyth home
FCN was at the scene on John Burruss Road on Tuesday, Aug. 6, when suspect Kristian Alan Harris, who was in a standoff with the FCSO and S.W.A.T. units for hours, finally surrendered. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A Forsyth County man is facing multiple charges after an attempt to serve a warrant led to a standoff in north Forsyth County.