Watch: Two arrested for drug, gun charges after chase

A recent pursuit by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office landed two in jail on drug, gun and fleeing charges.

According to a post on the FCSO’s Facebook page, Charles Green, 44, of Pendergrass, and Ronda Passmore, 51, of Buford, fled after running a red light at Samples Road and Hwy. 20 in a white Cadillac early in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 31 and were arrested after an FCSO sergeant performed a Precision Immobilization Technique, or PIT, maneuver.

During the field investigation, officers found out Green, the driver, had recently used methamphetamine and, near the vehicle, officers found a bag of methamphetamine and a pipe.

Officers found a sawed-off shotgun, a single-shot shotgun, “several syringes that appeared to be filled with controlled substances” and a digital scale inside the vehicle.

Both were taken to the Forsyth County Jail and were still in custody as of press time.

Green, who is held on a $62,645 bond, was charged with DUI drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device, unregistered vehicle and no insurance.

Passmore, who is held without bond, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation.